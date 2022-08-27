Latehar (Jharkhand): Gumla MLA Bhushan Tirkey made unparliamentary remarks against two former Chief Ministers of the state Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das while addressing a gathering at a function at Latehar on the Gumla border in Jharkhand on Friday. Making sarcastic comments at the duo, Tirkey said that Jharkhand didn't belong to Raghubar Das or Babulal Marandi's father, instead the state belonged to Sibu Soren whose son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has been striving for the development of the state and uplift of tribals.

Gumla MLA Bhushan Tirkey was addressing the people at Vikas Mela organised to felicitate the crusaders, who were opposing the setting up of the field firing range in which villagers falling under Gumla and Latehar districts of Jharkhand have been affected. The struggle by the tribal community in the region against the setting up of the firing range has been going on for the past several years.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirkey further said the conspiracy to uproot tribal communities has been going on since 1964. "Even after the formation of Jharkhand state, not a single Chief Minister worked for the state's development. When Hemant Soren became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, the firing range protesters' movement became successful."