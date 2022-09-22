Khunti (Jharkhand): She used to be a fun loving playful girl, just like any other child. But her life changed forever in a gruesome incident when she was allegedly raped. The incident which took place in Khunti district of Jharkhand last year, police said.

However, the ordeal of the girl is far from from over. The shock of the incident has left her stunned and partially paralyzed. For the last one year, after being raped on August 20,2021, the child neither speaks to anyone nor can she do any other work, her mother said adding that she can't even eat by herself.

" My daughter is just 10 year old. Even at this age she is totally bed ridden and has to fed through a tube. This has been her condition for the last one year," said the victim's mother. Abject poverty has made their life even difficult. She is even unable to continue her daughter's treatment properly.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Man suspected of stealing goats lynched, his partner injured

After the death of her father last year, a few day before the child was allegedly raped, her mother was barely able to make both ends meet by sweeping others' houses. But due to inadequate wage, she was forced to leave the job and now has no regular source of income.

Despite being treated at RIMS for a few days, the girl's condition did not improve. Then she was brought to the Sadar Hospital in Khunti. But her family members said that doctors their have been unable to give any hope regarding her recovery.

The child's family members claimed that despite the assurance of financial assistance from the state administration, nothing substantial has been done so far and the child continues to suffer.