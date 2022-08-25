Ranchi (Jharkhand): Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s intense search at the residence of middleman Prem Prakash on Jharkhand illegal mining and extortion case was over, the ED recovered 2 AK 47 rifles from his residence on August 24 in Ranchi. Ranchi Police claimed that the weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash’s residence. Prem Prakash is an alleged middleman in corrupt deals. (ANI)