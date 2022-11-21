Ranchi (Jharkhand): 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Zeishan Quadri has been accused of duping a Ranchi-based hotel owner in Jharkhand. An FIR was registered with Hindpiri police station in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi in this connection. Zeishan who played the role of 'Definite' in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller 'Gangs of Wasseypur' — booked several rooms in the hotel when the shooting of a Web Series under the OTT platform was underway.

Vishal Sharma, the owner of Hotel AVN Grand situated on the main road of Ranchi, had lodged an FIR against actor Zeishan Quadri who is a resident of Dhanbad in Jharkhand. "Zeeshan booked several rooms of the AVN Grand and the other hotel run by me. Several actors and actresses were staying in both hotels. These hotel rooms were booked for more than two months," Sharma alleged.

"When I asked Zeishan to foot the bill for the booked hotel rooms, he handed over just Rs 6 lakh, whereas a sum of rupees twenty-nine lakh was yet to be paid. When I gave several reminders to him, Zeishan deferred the plan of due payment on one pretext or the other. Now, his phone was found switched off. I have filed an FIR with Hindpiri police station in this connection," Sharma added.

In August this year, the Malad police booked Zeishan Quadri for allegedly cheating the producer of TV serial 'Crime Patrol'. The actor allegedly borrowed the producer's Audi car, mortgaged it for ₹12 lakh and avoided taking her phone calls.