Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court is scheduled to hear the bail application of RJD chief Lau Prasad Yadav, who was recently convicted in the fifth fodder scam, on Friday. The bail plea of ​​Lalu Prasad has been listed for hearing in the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the High Court.

In the petition, Lalu has sought bail citing illness, age, and serving half the sentence in jail. In the earlier hearing, the Jharkhand High Court had directed to remove an error in the petition. Along with this, the CBI was also asked to submit a reply. Earlier on April 1, the High Court postponed the hearing on the bail plea of ​​Lalu due to the non-availability of the judge. Jharkhand High Court Judge AK Singh, who was to hear the matter, was not present at the court due to personal reasons, hence, Lalu's bail plea was not taken up. All eyes will now be on Friday's hearing of the court.

Lalu was in February convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi in the Rs 950 crore fodder scam said to be the biggest scam in the country. He has been convicted in the fraudulent withdrawal case of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury.

Also read: Trouble brews for Lalu as ED registers money laundering case against him