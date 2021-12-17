Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court has shown its displeasure over the progress report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Dhanbad Judge Death Case.

Expressing strong displeasure "stereotype progress report is being submitted and the investigation is right there, no progress in the investigation since police had handed over the investigation. Why is the result not coming. Does the director has to be summoned," Court asked.

Responding to questions, advocate representing CBI said, the investigation is going on and will be completed very soon. He also sought some more time which is been granted with the directions to submit the progress report again.

Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, hearing the CBI investigation case through video conferencing, said the special investigating team of CBI should be more accurate in furnishing the details of the investigation. Being a top investigative agency in the country and still being not able to deliver any results. Should the investigation be done by another agency, it asked.

Now, the next hearing of the case will be on January 7.

Earlier, Additional District Judge Anand died after being hit by an autorickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad on the morning of July 28.

The incident, initially, appeared to be an accident, but CCTV footage hinted at foul play, sparking a murder investigation.

CCTV footage showed that an auto heading towards the judge and hitting him from behind and running away.

Later, the Supreme Court and Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case.

