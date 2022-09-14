Ranchi (Jharkhand): A single bench of the Jharkhand high court headed by justice SK Dwivedi on Tuesday turned down an application of a 19-year-old visually impaired rape survivor who was seeking medical termination of her 28 weeks pregnancy.

After going through the medical report prepared by the doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, the court observed that abortion at this juncture could not be possible. Besides, the court asked the Jharkhand government about the plans that have been chalked out for the well-being of the victim. The court also asked the concerned medical and state authorities to sit together and arrive at a solution, and the well-being of the rape victim. The next date of hearing is slated for September 14.

Read: Jharkhand High Court permits couple to live together, directs police to provide security

Aditya Raman, counsel pleading on behalf of the petitioner, said, "While hearing a petition filed by a 19-year-old rape victim, the honorable high court, after going through the medical report prepared by the RIMS doctors, concluded the abortion at this juncture was not possible. Besides, the court asked the Jharkhand government to prepare and provide details about the plans for the victim's rehabilitation. The court also asked everybody to sit together and arrive at a consensus on the issue. The court said that it must be kept in the loop while arriving at a consensus."