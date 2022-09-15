Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's cabinet approved the 27 percent reservation for the OBCs and declared 1932 will be the cutoff year for defining the domicile status of people residing in the state.

After the Jharkhand cabinet's approval; the ministerial colleagues of Chief minister Hemant Soren and the people at the Project Building were seen in a jubilant mood. Amid the bursting of firecrackers and shouting of slogans by the JMM supporters, Soren said that it was a historic decision and assured the people of the state that he will continue to fulfill their aspirations.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister Hemant Soren said "Today, we took several historical decisions. The Jharkhand cabinet has given its approval. Now 1932 ancestral land records will be the basis of defining domicile status for residents of the state. Besides, we have given 27 per cent reservation to OBCs. In a very short period, we took major decisions. People of the state are jubilant and appreciate the Jharkhand government's efforts."

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto while speaking to reporters said, "Opposition didn't have any work now. They should sit idle twiddling their thumbs. We have given a befitting reply to the opposition. Previously, the Babulal Marandi government had given just 14 reservations to the OBC."