Ranchi: The state government has decided to operate amidst restrictions in view of increasing covid and omicron cases and has decided to close educational institutions, stadiums, swimming pools, and tourist places in the state in partial lockdown till January 15.

The Disaster Management Authority(DMA) has conducted a meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Project Bhawan to review the danger and infection of the Omicron variant in Jharkhand.

Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the government has decided to keep the educational institutions closed. Government and private institutions will work with 50 percent capacity and only 100 people can attend the funeral and marriage ceremony whereas essential services will continue to be available after 8 pm. The grocery stores, medicine shops will remain open and restaurants will operate with 50 percent capacity. This decision will remain in force till January 15.

By January 15, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, and shopping malls will open with 50% capacity and offices of government and private institutions will remain open with 50% capacity. There will be a ban on biometric attendance.

Restaurants, bars, and drug shops will be closed at their normal time, all other shops will remain open till 8 pm. Indoor events can be held according to 50% of the total capacity or 100, whichever is less.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 friendly practices in all crowded areas. He advised that Oxygenated beds, ICU beds, normal beds, essential medicines, etc., should be maintained in all covid care hospitals.

Chief Minister said that a mechanism should be developed for the purpose of not creating an atmosphere of chaos in the state. The officers should inspect the medical oxygen plants established in different areas of the state. Be prepared for there is no shortage of medical oxygen.

Health Minister Banna Gupta also made many important suggestions regarding arrangements for the prevention of corona infection in the state.

Apart from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Secretaries of various departments including Health Minister Banna Gupta, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, CM Secretary Vinay Choubey, Disaster Management Department Secretary Amitabh Kaushal were present in the meeting.

