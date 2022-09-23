Koderma(Jharkhand): A 20-year-old girl, Kajal Kumari from Jharkhand's Koderma, spoke eloquently on the suffering of child laborers at the United Nations Transforming Education Summit in New York City, USA on Friday. She said that education has the most important role in ending child labor and child abuse. Therefore, children should be provided maximum opportunities for education.

She further said that global leaders should make more efforts to help financially. Addressing Nobel Laureates and Global Leaders at the Laureates and Leaders for Children Summit held parallel to this, Kajal said about child labor, child marriage, child abuse, and education of children and how education is a key to a bright future for children. Only by this, they can escape from child labor, child abuse, child marriage, and poverty, she added.

Laureates and Leaders for Children is the only forum in the world where Nobel laureates and global leaders converge on children's issues and plan their future course of action. This platform is the gift of Nobel Peace Prize awardee Kailash Satyarthi. Its aim is to create a world in which all children are safe, free, healthy, and educated.

Also read: Jharkhand: Youth comes up with voice controlled home automation system

Kajal Kumari of Koderma said that even today she is the president of Bal Panchayat in Bal Mitra village and is working as a child leader. But she was once a child laborer in the mica mine (Mica Mine) and used to do the work in Dhibra for the maintenance of the family. Sharing her experience as a child laborer in Domchanch village of Jharkhand's Koderma district, Kajal said that eradication of child labor and child marriage from all over the world is very important as both of them ruin the lives of children. It inflicts never-forgettable wounds on the soft mind and souls of children.

Kajal said that at the age of 14, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation had taken her out of Dhibra by connecting her with Bal Mitra Village and enrolled her in the school. Since then Kajal started actively participating in the activities of Bal Mitra Gram, the flagship program of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation founded by Kailash Satyarthi. Kajal had also supported the announcement of Kailash Satyarthi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in the past, in which he has agitated under the name Child Marriage Free India.

Notably, Badku Marandi and Champa Kumari of Jharkhand have also raised their voice against child labor on the international stage. Champa has also received the prestigious Diana Award of England. Both these children have been child laborers in the past.