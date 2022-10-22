Chaibasa: A girl has been allegedly gang-raped by 10 youths at Jharkhand's Chaibasa under the Chaibasa Mufassil police station area on Friday. Police sources said that the victim, a resident of Jhinkpani, had been working from home and staying at a rented house in the Kamarhatu area under Mufasil police station of Chaibasa.

Police sources said that the victim stated in her complaint that on Friday at around 5.30 pm she had gone to the airport with her friend on a casual trip on her scooty. She was speaking to her friend near the airport and when it started to get a bit dark, 10 youths arrived at the spot, police sources said.

Also Read: Dalit girl who attempted self immolation succumbs to burns in Jharkhand

They further revealed that the accused first assaulted the victim and then dragged her to a secluded spot before raping her. The accused also snatched the mobile phones of the rape survivor and her friend along with Rs 5,000.

According to police, when the accused saw that the condition of the woman had become critical they fled from the spot. The woman somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her family members who then informed the Mufassil police station. The victim was then brought to the Sadar Hospital for a medical examination.

" We are investigating the matter and case has been registered against 10 unidentified persons," Mufassil police station in-charge Pawan Chandra Pathak said adding that the statement of the victim has been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.