Jamtara (Jharkhand): Five people have been rescued and 12 people remain missing after a boat capsized near the Barbendia bridge in the Damodar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Friday. The search and rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is still underway.

The boat was going to Jamtara from the Nirsa area of the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The boat capsized due to a storm near Barbendia bridge in Jharkhand on Thursday, said Jamtara District administration. Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished for everyone's safety and said that teams of district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting the rescue operations.

"Unfortunate information has been received about the boat capsizing near Birgaon in Jamtara district. The team of district administration and NDRF conducting rescue operations. I wish that everyone is safe," Soren tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

ANI