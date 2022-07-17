Giridih (Jharkhand): At least eight people have gone missing after a boat capsized in the Panchkharo Dam located on the border between Gorhand and Koderma in the Dhanwar block here on Sunday. Two of the total 10 people on board the capsized boat have been rescued, while the search for eight others is currently underway.

The incident reportedly happened this afternoon. The local villagers informed the authorities who immediately rushed to the spot and commenced the rescue operation. The administration has taken cognisance of the matter as the rescue operation continues. A preliminary investigation has confirmed that all the missing people are from the Dhanwar area in the vicinity.

