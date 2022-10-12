Hazaribagh: A Dalit man has been allegedly murdered in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand and his body was found hanging from an electric pole late on Monday night. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Pachda village of Keredari police station area. Anil Kumar Bhuiyan, a family member of the deceased-identified as Seitan Bhuiyan - have alleged some miscreants of the village were behind the murder.

He said that on October 5, a miscreant was caught resorting to obscenity with a Dalit girl. When the Dalit families of the village informed the family of the accused, they lodged a police complaint against them. They further alleged that when the deceased approached the ST SC Police Station regarding the matter seeking action against the accused, he got irked and hanged Bhuiyan from the electric pole after murdering him. Keredari police station in-charge said that a case has been registered against 11 people under various sections of the IPC including Section 302.

Taking a dig at the State Government over the incident BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi tweeted "See the morale of criminals in Jharkhand, in Pachda village of Keredari police station of Hazaribagh, a Dalit youth, Seitan Bhuiyan, was kidnapped and murdered from the house and hanged the body from an electric pole. A few days ago, Seaton's family had complained to the police station citing threat to their lives, but the scribe had driven them away."

"How many tribals and Dalits have been persecuted during the tenure of this government, which describes itself as a benefactor of tribals and Dalits, it is not hidden from anyone today. @JharkhandPolice Its policy of insensitivity and avoidance fails to stop it despite the fears of crime @NCSC_GoI," he stated in another tweet.