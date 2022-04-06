Dumka(Jharkhand): After a married woman was caught in an objectionable position with a man in the Shikaripada police station area, the villagers tortured and humiliated both in an attempt to 'punish' them. The man and woman were both tied to a rope, their clothes were torn, they were garlanded with shoes and made to do a 'walk of shame' across the village for at least a kilometer. The humiliation was shot on a camera and the video was also made viral.

According to the received information, the villagers caught the couple in an objectionable position and decided to resolve the matter 'on their own level' at the Panchayat. They reportedly kept the couple tied for a long time after subjecting them to the said ordeals. The police, however, found out about the incident and reached the spot immediately. The villagers put up an adamant justification for their actions in front of the officials, claiming that both the man and the woman have deceived their respective families by getting involved in an illicit affair. After a long resistance by the villagers, the police managed to rescue the couple and sent them for medical examination, as informed by SI Sugna Munda of Shikaripada police station.

The villagers told the police that the woman is from their village and is married, with two children. For the past few days, she is involved in a love affair with a man from another village, who himself is married with three children. They further informed that they have been keeping an eye on the man's frequent movements at the woman's house when her husband is not home. Seeing that the frequency of his visits is increasing day by day, they decided to catch the couple red-handed and succeeded in doing so. They further said that they wanted to punish the sinners for their crimes on a Panchayat level.

After a strict intimation about there being a legal procedure for granting punishments to crimes, and the villagers had no right to do what they did, the police took cognizance of the matter and began a detailed investigation into the case. Attempts to get the video off social media are also underway, the officials informed.

