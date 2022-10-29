Dhanbad: Jharkhand Congress working president Jaleshwar Mahto has again courted controversy at a function organised on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Dhanbad. India has become a major centre from where livestock is smuggled to foreign countries. "Besides, upper caste people are running slaughterhouses in the country," he said.

Mahto was speaking at the two-day Govardhan Puja ceremony held at Matigadha Dam in the Gwala Dhauda area of Dhanbad in Jharkhand. "Largest number of cows from our country are being smuggled to foreign countries. People belonging to the upper castes have been running slaughterhouses."

"The mindset of people has also changed. Instead of rearing livestock, the people are focusing on making money. Now, we see bovines roaming on the roads of several cities, which is not a good sign. We don't care much about the rearing of livestock. Cow milk has major health benefits. But people are consuming packaged milk, which is not good for health," said Mahto.