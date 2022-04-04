New Delhi: Amid the speculations that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is struggling to keep his MLAs united in Jharkhand, Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey has said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are actively trying to destabilize the states where there is a non-BJP coalition government.

It is rumored that there are issues in the coalition government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Congres and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, Avinash Pandey had sent a proposal to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to constitute a 'Common Minimum Program' and a 'Coordination Committee'.

Even after a month, the CM has not replied to the proposal reacting to which Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said, "it is possible that the Chief Minister may have been busy with some other important work thus he did not get time."

Meanwhile, Congress has also staked its claim on the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand. In-charge Avinash Pandey has called 30 senior leaders of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress to Delhi which includes four ministers in the government from the Congress, the state president, a former president, and some other senior leaders who have previously held important positions. A one-day workshop will be organized for these leaders in Delhi on Tuesday in which party general secretary KC Venugopal will also address the leaders.

In-charge Avinash Pandey is working on a detailed plan to revitalize the organization at all five levels from the state to the booth level and is starting the Samvad Yatra in Jharkhand from April 12 for the program.