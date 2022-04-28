Hyderabad: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. The Jharkhand Chief Minister arrived in Hyderabad with his family members at Pragati Bhavan in the evening. The two chief ministers are expected to discuss other issues, including national politics and the attitude of the central government.

The meeting is still underway, tweeted Jharkhand chief minister's office. The Jharkhand Chief Minister arrived in Hyderabad through a special flight for the treatment of his mother as her condition deteriorated during the treatment in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, CM KCR recently visited Ranchi and provided financial assistance on behalf of the state government to the families of soldiers from Jharkhand who died in the Galvan Valley.