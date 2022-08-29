Ranchi: A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching & the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest, says Jharkhand Chief Minister on death of a girl after being set ablaze in Dumka.

Such people should not be forgiven, they should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents, the CM added while offering condolences to the bereaved family, ANI reported.

More to follow.