Dumka: On Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the Tricolor in Dumka, the sub-capital of Jharkhand, and congratulated people on the occasion.

Later, addressing the crowd present at the parade ground, the CM appealed to people of the state to cooperate in the development of Jharkhand and urged them to take the pledge for creating a Jharkhand in accordance with the dreams and hopes the state has been created, after a lot of sacrifices.

"I am dreaming of Jharkhand to be free from poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and corruption. For this, all of you have to contribute your mite and take a pledge along with us," he said.

A total of 13 platoons of SSB, Jharkhand Police, Home Guard, SIRB, IRB, JAP-5, ZAP-9 participated in the parade which was commanded by trainee IPS officer Praveen Pushkar. The parade also followed 10 tableaus of different government departments like drinking water sanitation Department, education department, public relations department, health department, forest department and police department demonstrating their schemes.

The tableau of Phoolo Jhano Ashirwad Yojana remained the major attraction of the parade which was largely applauded by the crowd. While the SSB's marching contingent bagged the 1st position followed by the SIRB on 2nd and IRB on 3rd position. In the tableau category, the education department clinched 1st position food supply got 2nd position and the tourism department remained on 3rd.

During the celebrations, public representatives including MLA Basant Soren, Santhal Pargana Commissioner Chandra Mohan Prasad Kashyap, DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, District Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla, SP Amber Lakra remained present.

