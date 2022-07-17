Ranchi (Jharkhand): Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday handed over the appointment letters to 1,1406 candidates selected in private sector companies in Ranchi. The State government has made a provision of 75 per cent reservation in the private sector. Jharkhand is the third state after Andhra Pradesh and Haryana to provide employment to local people in the private sector.

The Chief Minister distributed the appointment letters to the local youth organised under the aegis of the Labour and Planning Department at Morhabadi Maidan as part of the local employment policy-cum-appointment letter distribution programme. With this, the participation of the youth of Jharkhand in private sector jobs was ensured. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said "the youth should not consider this opportunity as the last chance. From here onwards, the path laid for the bright future of the youth." Later, he handed over offer letters to 1,1406 selected candidates.

The Chief Minister further stated that the youth belonging to the economically weaker sections, who are unable to prepare for government jobs due to lack of finances, said, "the government will bear the expenses for preparing for JPSC, UPSC, and engineering exams. So that the youth can study further without financial infringements. For this, the government is going to make rules."

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing the beneficiaries and said "the participation of the youth of Jharkhand in private sector jobs will now be ensured. The State government has allocated 75 per cent reservation in the private sector." Soren said that there is no dearth of talent in the youth and the government is always trying to increase the income of unemployed youth.

Announcing 75 per cent reservation for the local people in the private sector, the Chief Minister said that "this would benefit the people of the state. Also, the government has decided to provide 100 units of electricity free to the people belonging to weaker sections and launch of the Old Age Pension Scheme. During the programme organised at Morhabadi grounds, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among the beneficiaries.

After receiving the offer letter from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the youth praised the State government by waving the appointment letters. These youths come from different districts across the state and will get salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 33,000 in private companies and establishments.

After 75 per cent reservation now all companies having more than 10 employees will have to follow it. According to the provision, the appointment in a private company, even if it will not be kept by outsourcing, will have to reserve 75 per cent of the posts for the local people with a salary of up to Rs 40,000. Violation of the provision would be a punishable offence with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakhs.