Ranchi: A man has thrown his one-and-a-half-year-old into a dam suspecting that his wife was having an illicit relationship with another youth and the child was not his, police said on Monday. They further revealed that the incident took place in the Jagannathpur police station area of ​​Ranchi on Saturday. The accused Amit Kumar has been arrested.

Police said that the body of the girl was recovered from the Dhurwa Dam with the help of NDRF on Monday. They also said that the deceased went missing HEC Colony in the Dhurwa sector on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with another youth and that the child was not his daughter.

Last Saturday when the child was playing outside their residence. Seeing that his wife was busy with work, Amit took the child on his lap and went outside on the pretext of going to the market. " He went to the Dhurva Dam and threw the girl in the water. Seeing that no one was around he calmly returned home and after coming to know that his wife has been informed that their daughter is missing," police sources said.

After this Anit reached the Jagannathpur police station with his wife and lodged a complaint. Police lodged an FIR and started an investigation. But the investigators were left stunned once they found out that it was Amit who threw the girl child in the dam and was pretending all along to try to find the girl.

Hatia DSP Raja Kumar Mitra said that on the instructions of SSP Koshal Kishor, a team was formed under his leadership, after which the investigation started, and it revealed that Amit had thrown the girl into the dam.