Deoghar: Jharkhand BJP leader and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has been booked along with two of his sons and at least five others for allegedly entering the ATC room and taking “forceful” clearance in violation of protocol for a flight on August 31 to visit the family of the deceased girl in Dumka who was burnt to death by a man recently.

The FIR was registered after DSP Suman Anand, in charge of overall security at Deoghar airport, in his application to Kunda police station sought to register a case against Dubey, his two sons Kanishkant Dubey and Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari and airport director Sandeep Dhingra.

Anand said that Dubey along with others took clearance from the airport director for the flight past sunset despite the night flights being prohibited at the airport. The accused also entered the ATC room of the airport in violation of the protocol, Anand alleged in his complaint. Following the incident, Deoghar DM, Manjunath Bhajantri, and accused MP Dubey were involved in a war of words on Twitter over the matter.

“Hon’ble MP Sir, a few questions. 1. Who authorized you to enter ATC Room? 2. Who authorized your two children to enter ATC Room? 3. Who authorized your supporters to enter ATC Building?,” Bhajantri wrote in a post. However, Dubey maintained, “1): I took the necessary permission from the Airport authorities. 2.) As Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the right to inspect. 3.) I am in High Court fighting a case for your delay in facilitating night landing facilities. You are in contempt of court”.

Also read: BJP lawmaker booked for 'misbehaving' with temple staff