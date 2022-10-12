Ranchi: Ashtam Oraon from Gumla district in Jharkhand has been representing the Indian football team as the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 kickstarted in three host cities on Tuesday. Besides, as a mark of goodwill gesture, the district administration has gifted Ashtam's parents a TV set along with an inverter so that they can watch their daughter in action on the football ground.

Despite living in abject poverty, Ashtam's father Hiralal Oraon, and mother Tara Devi made every effort so that their daughter could excel as a football player. Jubilant over Ashtam leading the Indian football team for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, her father Hiralal Oraon said, "Ashtam left for taking part in the tournament which commenced on Tuesday. We feel proud that she is representing India as a captain. I am hopeful that like Ashtam, this village will produce more such promising players. Once, I was also a good football player but due to hardships, I could not achieve much in the sports arena."

"I am thankful to the administration and others for providing me TV as a gift so that I can enjoy watching my daughter's game on the football ground. We expect her to give the best while playing football for the country. Ashtam should bring laurels for the country," Hiralal added.

Tara Devi, the mother of Ashtam Oraon, who still works as a daily wager, said, "I get Rs 250 for the whole day's work. It is necessary to work as laborer to make both ends meet."

Hemlata Boon, Gumla district sports officer, expressing happiness over Ashtam Oraon and Sudha Ankita Tirkey for representing the country, said, "The district administration will provide all assistance to these players from Jharkhand to hone their skills and talents. We are giving them best wishes to achieve a breakthroughs in football. A stadium will be constructed after the name of Ashtam and for which a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared."