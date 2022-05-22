Dumka ( Jharkhand): A video of a minor tribal girl being beaten up in the Dumka district of Jharkhand has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on the border of Pakur and Dumka districts. Upon being informed about the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed the police to take action.

According to police sources, following the Chief Minister's instruction, police swung into action and the accused, a minor boy, was arrested within a few hours on Saturday. "@pakurpolice Kindly investigate the above matter and inform after taking action against the accused. @dcpakur @JharkhandPolice," tweeted Soren on Sunday morning.

Replying to the Chief Minister's tweet, Jharkhand Police stated that its officials in Pakur have been instructed to start investigating the matter without delay and take strict action. Sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa said that in the viral video a boy was seen badly beating up a schoolgirl. "This video is about 15 days old in which a minor girl is being beaten up by a minor boy. During the investigation it was found that this case pertains to Kharauni Bazar of Gopikander police station area of ​​Dumka district," he said. According to police sources, the incident is related to a love affair.

Mustafa said that the accused has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him at the Gopikandar police station. He also said that both the boy and the girl are school students adding that preparations are being made to send the accused to the remand home.

