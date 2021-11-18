Lucknow: Bhartiya Janta Party is gearing up for a huge commemoration of the birth anniversary of the queen of Jhansi Rani Laxmi Bai on November 19. During his visit to Jhansi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate many projects to the nation with an aim to prepare the ground for Yogi Adithyanath government and BJP for the upcoming UP Assembly Election in 2022.

The saffron party is preparing to take its election strategy on the ground in Bundelkhand by launching schemes worth billions of rupees to boost its campaign. Under the 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence', PM Modi will also launch multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’, and 'Jhansi Jalsa Utsav' which is being held in Jhansi from November 17 to 19. The state government has already started Jhansi festival from Wednesday.

During his visit to Bundelkhand, PM Modi will lay the foundation of the first Rs400 crore project at the Jhansi node of the UP's Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultra Mega Solar Power Plant in Garautha and Jhansi unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited. He will also dedicate a new kiosk and a mobile app built at the National War Memorial in Delhi. He will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park built by the Jhansi Development Authority, spending Rs 11.30 crores in an area of ​​4 hectares. It has a library with a collection of 8000 books, an open gym, and a theatre with a capacity of 500 people.

The BEL unit is built in 183 hectares at a cost of 400 crores with the manufacturing ability of anti-guided missiles for Indian soldiers, surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, and underwater weapons.

Also Read: Digital age redefining politics, economy and society: PM Modi at Sydney Dialogue

Along with this, the simulator training facility of NCC will also be inaugurated by NCC Alumni Association. At the same time, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of many schemes including the inauguration of the Arjun Dam project in Mahoba. PM will set the BJP's election agenda in Bundelkhand through two public meetings in Mahoba and Jhansi on Friday.

Three-day Jhansi festival begins

The Jhansi fair held in this festival remains the centre of attraction. In the three-day event, an exhibition based on Rani Laxmibai and the equipment of the armed forces would also be displayed. Not only this, but the Akash Ganga Sky Diving programme from the Air Force at the Hathi Mela Ground is also a major attraction for the crowd. Cultural programmes based on patriotism are enhancing the beauty of the event. People are participating in large numbers in many programmes, including Run for Rani, Jhansi Rangoli Competition, Veerangana Rally, Tiranga Yatra.