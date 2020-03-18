Jhansi: The plan to beautify the historic Laxmi talab (pond) and develop it as a tourist spot is currently hanging in the balance. The government had approved a plan of Rs 54 crore to develop the tank as a tourist center, but even after spending the entire amount, only half the work has been completed. As the funds are exhausted, the question remains as to when will the remaining work be completed.

Major portion of the tank encroached upon

It is claimed that the pond was once spread over 82 acres. Due to the apathy of the district administration and the municipal corporation, over half of the pond has been occupied by land mafia and builders. Now the biggest challenge is how to protect and develop the remaining pond.

Historical importance of the pond

Laxmi Talab has considerable historical significance. Laxmi temple is located near this pond. It is believed that Rani Lakshmibai used to visit this temple. Along with this, is the mausoleum site of King Gangadhar Rao near the pond. Many other places of historical importance are located around this pond and hence it can be developed into a tourist place.

Rs 54 Cr already spent

The government had approved a plan of Rs 54 crore for the deepening and beautification of the pond. Under this, many other works including deepening of the pond, construction of sewerage treatment plant and a path to move around the pond were planned to be done, but these works could not be completed even after the entire sanctioned amount was spent. It raised questions against the water resource ministry.