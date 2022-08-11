Jhabua: Police nabbed three people, on Thursday, after their video of thrashing a woman brutally went viral from the Raipuri police station area of ​​the district. In the video, people are seen beating a woman and during the ruckus, the clothes of the woman were torn and the miscreants continued beating the naked woman. The police are on the hunt for other miscreants, while the woman and her husband are admitted to the district hospital.

The police said, "In the investigation carried out by the police, it has been found that the woman is a resident of village Ruparel and she had lived with the main accused Mukesh Katara, a resident of village Ajab Borali for eight months but when on Wednesday, the woman returned to her husband. Mukesh was exasperated and on Thursday, he reached the woman's home village Ruparel along with his companions, and tried to kidnap her. The accused thrashed the woman and her husband after the victim denied going back with him. After the video of the woman being beaten up naked went viral, the police arrested 3 accused. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 294, 506, 364, and 354."

Police nabbed the main accused Mukesh Katara resident of village Ajab Borali and his two accomplices Gopal and Shambhu. The victim was taken to the district hospital for treatment. The police are probing the incident for further details.