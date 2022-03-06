Coimbatore: In a fake jewellery fraud in Coimbatore, a jewelry appraiser at the Central Bank of India branch in Avarampalayam managed to forge 3,819 grams of jewellery worth Rs 71 lakhs. The incident came to light on Saturday after one of the bank users Ganeshan went to retrieve his gold jewellery at the bank and found that the original gold that he had deposited at the bank has been replaced with fake jewellery .

After police got involved and commenced an investigation into the matter, it came to light that the jewellery appraiser at the bank named Karthik had evaluated the jewellery and replaced it. Later, the bank manager Jairam lodged a complaint with Coimbatore Crime Branch Police. The police have registered a case and arrested Karthik, while further possible involvements in this fraud are being contemplated as the probe continues, informed an official.

Also read: Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore, DMK demands action against culprits