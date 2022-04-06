Kanpur: A chartered accountant, SK Poddar, reached the Central Bank of India (Karachi Khana branch) on Monday at noon to check on his ₹35-lakh jewelry kept in the locker. Poddar could not open it with his keys, but after efforts by bank officials, he could do so, only to find the valuables missing.

As per the reports, similar incidents are happening in the same branch for quite some. The Wednesday incident, adds to the existing broken locker cases. After receiving a complaint from the victim, a police team reached the branch and started probing into the matter.

Jewellery worth lakh's went missing from bank's locker in Kanpur, bank staffs on radar

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena talking to ETV Bharat informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the theft of valuables from the bank lockers. He said, "We had registered three different cases in the matter and prima facie it seems that lockers are being broken and goods are being stolen with the connivance of bank employees. We had seized the entry register of staff who are allowed to enter the locker room. Apart from that, we had accessed the CCTV footage for a detailed investigation. A team of three police personnel has been formed under the guidance of DCP crime to look into the matter until it gets resolved."

"Within a week or 10 days we will hopefully nab the culprits," he further added.

