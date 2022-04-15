New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, a day of sorrow and penance for them. "We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," the prime minister tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his message on the day. "On this #GoodFriday, may love, compassion and forgiveness guide our thoughts and deeds," Gandhi tweeted.

Good Friday is commemorated by Christians across the world for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.