New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar had conspired to a suicidal attack on security forces during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu in April last, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

An investigation carried out by the anti terror organization has revealed that two terrorists who entered Kashmir through a tunnel in the Sumba sector in J&K had planned to carry out the suicidal attack on the security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region with a view to disrupting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Modi.

However, the movement of the two terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan of the Jammu sector.

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in NIA special court in Jammu against 12 accused persons in the case relating to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan-based leadership, and handlers, and terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

An NIA official said that the tunnel to move the two slain terrorists had been excavated on the international border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector in J&K.

Also Read: NIA files FIR in Mominpur violence, begins probe on MHA's order

NIA filed a charge sheet against Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh ( a resident of Pulwama), Bilal Ahmad Wagay ( a resident of Anantnag), Mohd Ishaq Chopan (a resident of Anantnag), Abid Musbtaq Mir ( a resident of Pulwama), Asif Ahmad Sheikh ( a resident of Pulwama), two slain terrorists, Masood Azhar Alvi alias Amsood Azhad (JeM chief), Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rauf Asgar (Pakistan), Mohammad Mussdaiq alias Doctor (Pakistan), Shahid Latif alias Chotta Shahid (Pakistan) and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri ( a resident of PoJK).

"Investigation has revealed that the accused Shafeeq, Bilal, Mohd Ishaq, Abid Musbtaq, and Asif Ahmad entered into a criminal conspiracy with two freshly infiltrated Pakistani JeM terrorists and JeM leadership in the furtherance of which they received, transported, and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists who entered India to execute the terrorist attack," the official added.

It is worth mentioning that the case was initially registered as FIR number 115/2022 on April 22 at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu which was re-registered by NIA on April 26 to investigate the case.