Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir): A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and a Pakistani terrorist among five terrorists associated with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)and JeM were eliminated in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Five terrorists including JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in two encounters in the last 12 hours, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday.

"05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

As per police, four terrorists have been killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and terrorists in the Naira area of Pulwama district. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search is going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

However, in an encounter that broke between security forces and terrorists in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam, one terrorist has been killed.

"Incriminating materials including an AK 56 rifle recovered. Search is going on,' said police.

More details are awaited.

