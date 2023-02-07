Kota (Rajasthan): Gyanesh Hemendra Shinde, who hails from Maharashtra, has cracked the toughest IIT's Joint Entrance Exam and scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the January session scorecard wherein Gyanesh and five other students scored 100 percentile. Gyanesh is now aiming to clear the JEE Advanced.

One of the remarkable things about this top performer was that he never used an android phone while preparing for the IIT-JEE Main. While attending coaching classes in Kota for the last five years, he did not find time to browse Internet. Gyanesh Shinde speaking about his long-cherished dream of cracking the IIT-JEE Main exam, said, "When I was in in Class VIII, I made up my mind to join B Tech Computer Science branch. IIT Bombay was my preferred choice. Hence, I went to Kota and started preparing for the exam. For me using an android phone and the Internet were distractions. So, Kota coaching institute gave wings to my imagination."

Speaking about his alma mater Allen Career Institute in Kota where he was preparing for India's toughest engineering entrance exam, said, "Kota is called the Gyannagri (knowledge centre) of India. The environment is very conducive for those aiming high in their life. My coaching institute helped me to clear all my doubts. Completing home assignments and revising chapters are the key mantras for achieving success in life."

Giving tips to his fellow students, Gyanesh said, "Only theoretical knowledge will not be sufficient. Revising chapters and practising papers while keeping time factor in mind will bear positive results. The competition among peer groups is fierce. So, scoring even one mark less will put you on the back foot. The rank will slide. So, I always try to give your a hundred per cent. Rest will be taken care of by Almighty."

Gyanesh's mother Madhavi talking about her son's achievement, said, "His friends circle was very limited since childhood. He always had the good company of studious friends. To overcome drabness or dullness, he used to listen to music. Gyanesh always used to play a musical instrument like guitar."