Hyderabad: The admit cards for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main examination 2023 will be released by the National Testing Agency(NTA) soon. The January session of the examinations will begin on January 24, 2023. The students who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in. as and when they are released.

As per the schedule, the first session of JEE Main will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023 across the country. The admit cards are typically released 5 to 7 days prior to the examination dates. Once the hall tickets are released, the applicants may follow the given procedure to download them:

Visit NTA's official website for JEE Main exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link stating 'JEE Main Admit Card 2023' on the homepage Log in using the application number and password unique to each applicant The application card will show on the screen. Applicant should download and print this.

A printed hard copy of the hall ticket is compulsory to be brought to the exam center. It is advisable to keep more than one printout of the hall ticket handy. A photo ID of the applicant is also a must at the exam center.

The exam is conducted in two shifts, each of three hours. The first shift of exams this year will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm with three subjects, whereas the second shift will start at 3 pm and will last till 6 pm. The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The JEE examinations are entrance tests conducted for admissions into bachelor's degree programs. As mentioned by its official website, the exam is divided into two papers -- paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programs like B.E or B.Tech. at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as the institutions or universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. Whereas paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced will commence on April 30, 2023

Paper 1 is typically divided into three sections with 30 marks each -- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, whereas the second paper comprises B.Arch and B.Planning with 82 and 105 marks respectively.

Candidates can refer to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for any further queries. Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati's official website has also released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that the students may use for their perusal.