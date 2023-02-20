Kota: The recently released JEE Main 2023 April FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) has revealed that bonus marks for the dropped questions for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) April 2023 will have separate yardsticks. As per the revision, all candidates will get the bonus marks if the question is dropped in the section A of the examination.

However, the student will have to attend the question which is dropped to get the bonus marks if it is from section B. The FAQ was released by the NTA which conducts the premier examination and one of the country's toughest engineering entrance test to the corridors of the IITs as well as NITs.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Educationist Dev Sharma said the NTA has introduced the new policy from the April session of 2023 JEE Main exam. "As per the new policy, all examinees will get bonus marks if any question is dropped in section A of the paper. But in section B of the paper, only those candidates who have attempted the question will be given bonus marks. In Section A every students will be awarded four bonus marks, whether they have attempted it or not."

Dev Sharma said these FAQs issued by the NTA for the JEE Main 2023 January attempt did not have any clarity on the award of bonus marks. He said the NTA has released the scorecard for candidates who who took the JEE Main January 2023. "...What was the policy or criteria for allotting marks for the dropped question has not be revealed yet by the NTA," he said.

The testing agency has not revealed how it was done. This shows the apathy and insensitivity of the testing agency towards the candidates. In January exam, five questions were dropped — four questions were from Mathematics and one from Chemistry. Whereas no question was dropped in Physics, he pointed out.