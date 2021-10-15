New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 results. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 while Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category by obtaining 286 marks.

According to details provided on NTA's official website, a total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41,862 candidates qualified in the exam. Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females.

JEE-Advanced was conducted on October 3, 2021, to propel the admission for B Tech and Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in IITs across the country. The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID situation. In an effort to support the student community, the NTA had organised the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions.