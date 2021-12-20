New Delhi: JDU will field its candidates in the upcoming Delhi Civic Polls, said the party's spokesperson Abhishek Jha, on Monday.

"Last time too, we contested elections. We have been contesting elections in many states and elected MLAs because of our leader's thoughts and hard work. Sometimes we coordinate with BJP and sometimes we don't but still we are contesting elections," the spokesperson added.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Singh aka Tiger dismissed it as a routine affair and that the party doesn't have to neither react nor object to the decision of the JDU to contest in Delhi local body polls.

"Why BJP would object to JDU contesting elections in Delhi? JDU has synergy with us in Bihar. JDU has already contested elections outside Bihar in many places including Gujarat," Tiger said.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha on Sunday announced that Janata Dal United (JDU), the ruling party in Bihar, will contest the Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections, when he addressed the Delhi State Unit at Jaitpur, Badarpur.

"Bihar has drawn a big streak of change under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and now its time to extend his leadership to Delhi as well. He has made Bihar the fastest growing state of the country by taking Bihar out of the vortex of negative growth rate and despair. The lost pride of Bihar and the people of Bihar has been brought back," the Minister said.

"We have got back Pataliputra's glory, now all of us will write the story of change in Indraprastha under the leadership of the Chief Minister," he harped.

Announcing the candidature of JDU in the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, Sanjay Jha said that the bugle of change will start from Badarpur.

While criticising the opposition, Jha said that it is a strange irony that instead of showing the right path to the new generation, the Chief Minister of Delhi is opening liquor shops at every square and intersection here. "There is widespread anger among our women regarding this," he rued.

He further said that JDU is an old party, which resides in the heart of Delhiites, and that it has a long record of good governance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He was also confident that his party will be received with warmth and love by the people of Delhi.