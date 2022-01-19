New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Janata Dal-United (JDU), who are in a coalition government in Bihar, JDU MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said on Wednesday that the disagreements between the two parties would not lead to a severing of ties.

The MP, who represents Bihar's Sitamarhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, further said that there was no question of JDU allying with Congress or RJD due to the perceived lack of cohesion.

"The alliance between JDU and BJP will not be affected. The alliance will remain. Together with BJP, the government will run for the whole 5 years. NDA government will complete its term.

There is no question of joining hands with Congress or RJD. However, as a JDU member, my suggestion to leaders of both parties is to avoid public rhetoric. Both parties should cooperate with each other. I can strongly claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not form an alliance with any party other than BJP", Kumar said.

The conflict between leaders in the two parties escalated after Daya Prakash Sinha, a BJP leader and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer, recently compared Emperor Ashoka to Aurangzeb.

Following this, JDU had noted that Sinha was formerly the head of BJP's Cultural Cell, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back his Padma Shree Award. As per information, the party also ran a campaign regarding this on Twitter, tagging PM Modi in its posts.

The initiative was then countered by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, who asked JDU leaders to keep Modi out of the scenario.

The two parties have collided on various issues so far, including liquor prohibition, granting Bihar the special status, and caste census.