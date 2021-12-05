Lucknow: Senior leader of Janata Dal-United and National General Secretary KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi and many other leaders set to join Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Many other leaders of Western UP, including Gopal Agarwal, who was associated with the Samajwadi Party, will also take membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ahead of the UP Assembly Election 2022, the exodus of leaders of other parties joining the Bharatiya Janata Party has become a norm. According to the information, Amrish Tyagi, son of Janata Dal United's national general secretary KC Tyagi, will join the saffron party on Sunday along with many other leaders and supporters of JDU. Sources said that "Amrish Tyagi is leaving JDU and joining BJP to contest elections from Muradnagar assembly seat of Ghaziabad on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket."

Bhim Army spokesperson Dr TP Singh along with leaders of SP and many other parties including Gopal Agarwal, who was Samajwadi Party leader, will also join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The will be joining the BJP in the presence of leaders like Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr Dinesh Sharma, many others, at an event to held at BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

