Delhi: A day before the Budget session 2022 Janata Dal (United) Parliamentarian Dinesh Chandra Yadav once again came up with long-pending demand of giving special status to Bihar. Yadav said an announcement was expected ahead of the budget session.

Referring to the Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, released last month, which adjudged Bihar as the worst performer and a backward state, he appealed for a special status. In the latest SDG index report, which uses parameters of health, education, environment and overall human development index, Bihar is ranked last.

He said, "The geographical status of Bihar is also adverse, every year the North Bihar keeps getting flood while Southern Part is drought-prone and the also state lacks resources".

Listing down the work done, CM Nitish Kumar said, “We have done a lot of work for the development of Bihar since 2005. Every house got electricity, villages have access of roads and if the state will get the special status then it will speed up the development. In the government schemes, 90% of the amount will be paid by the central government while the rest of the 10% will be from the Bihar government. So the money which will be saved here will be used in Bihar."

On a question that some of the BJP leaders opposing this demand, he said, "I feel very sad when someone from Bihar makes such comments on the issue of special category status, it feels like they are not citizens of Bihar."

