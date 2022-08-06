Patna: The Janata Dal-United on Saturday issued notice to party leader RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name and that of his family." The party has asked him to file his reply at the earliest, the letter read.

Once a close confidante to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was the second-in-command of the party, RCP Singh had shifted his loyalties to BJP over JDU ever since he became a minister in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.