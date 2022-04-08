Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been facing 'political instability in Bihar and is reported to be on the lookout for the exit. It has been learned from sources that Kumar has written Yellow papers related to different departments. Refuting the speculations that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is searching for an 'exit' from state politics, BJP spokesperson, Prem Ranjan Patel, said, "The people of Bihar have given the mandate to Nitish Kumar to govern the state till 2025 and even beyond that. Kumar also has not shown any interest to join the Centre. If he wishes to join Centre, then our Central leadership will take a call on it."

Supporting the view, JD(U) spokesman Abhishek Jha said, people have given the mandate to Nitish Kumar to work as Chief Minister of Bihar. He is not expressing any desire for another post and he will keep on serving the state.

While, RJD spokesman, Ejaz Ahmad claimed that Bihar will see a major change in the coming days. This time, it will be difficult for Nitish Kumar to remain in power. This time around, the changes in Bihar politics will take place on the terms of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Summing up the debate, political analyst, Dr. Sanjay Kumar said, after the outcome of the UP assembly polls, the BJP has made up its mind and it also appears that Nitish Kumar is in a mood to relent. Suppose, Nitish Kumar gets an option for Vice-President's post and he accepts the offer, and then perhaps change is possible.