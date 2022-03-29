Patna: A JD (U) leader was shot dead in the Danapur area of Bihar on Monday. According to the police, Deepak Kumar Mehta was walking on the premises of his residence after having dinner when the attackers opened fire at him. Mehta is the vice-president of Nagar Parishad Danapur. It is learnt that Deepak Kumar had received two bullets, one in the chest and the other in the head.

After being shot, Deepak fell on the road and the local people, who heard the gunshots, created a ruckus and ransacked the Nasriganj police post. Later, they blocked the Danapur-Gandhi Maidan main road. Locals, who gathered at the spot, rushed the leader to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. However, the motive for the killing was not known.

It may be recalled that Deepak Mehta had contested the 2020 Assembly elections from Danapur on the RLSP ticket, which later merged with JD (U). On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the angry mob. Seeing the situation deteriorating, a large number of police forces were deployed in the area. However, the police started investigating the case from all angles. Efforts are being made to ascertain whether this incident happened due to a land-related dispute, electoral rivalry or any other reason. After the murder, the police is checking the footage of the CCTV camera.

