New Delhi: Riding on the deserters of the ruling BJP and the Congress, partner of Bihar's ruling alliance, Janta Dal (United) is trying to make it big in the forthcoming Manipur assembly elections, slated for February 28 and March 5.

Political observers in the hill state feel that there is some prospect for the party, although it is a lesser-known party in northeast India. The party has been able to rope in some of the known names in Manipur, a former Chief Secretary, a former DGP of the state, a two-time member of the assembly, and many others widely known in the political landscape as well as in the State in general.

JD(U) has fielded candidates in 38 of the total 60 assembly constituencies in the forthcoming polls and hopes to become 'king maker' after March 10, when the results will be declared. Although the Bihar-based party has no substantial presence in the region, the political scenario in the hill state has always been unpredictable. In 2012, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) sprang a surprise not only by winning seven seats in Manipur but also trailing as second in 16 other constituencies.

"It is not true that we have no presence in the northeast. In 2000, we have won two seats in the region. We won one seat in the Manipur assembly in 2000. Prominent leaders like Khumukcham Joykisan have joined JD (U). Khwairakpham Loken, who was with the BJP has joined us, Tamenglong MLA Samuel Jendai is also in our party. These people have reposed faith in JD(U) for a reason," said Afaq Ahmed Khan, national general secretary and Northeast in-charge of JD(U).

The party has promised to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) if they come to power, one of the major poll issues in the state, a demand that gained momentum after the recent massacre of 16 civilians by Assam Rifles at Oting in Nagaland.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur is divided into Hills and Valleys. As the divide between Hills and Valley, there is also a developmental divide between the Hills and Valley. Though the maiden BJP government in the state, which came to power in 2017, promised to bridge this developmental divide between the Hills and Valley, it is far from being bridged. While the areas in the Valley have witnessed substantial developments in the past five years, the condition of people in the Hills is still pitiable as development is yet to reach them.

There are 40 constituencies in the Valley dominated by Hindu Meiteis while the remaining 20 constituencies are located in the Hills and are mainly dominated by the tribals. While only 40 percent of the population are in the Valley, 60 percent of the state's population resides in the Hills.

Although the ruling BJP is going ahead with the developmental agenda, the party seems to be not very confident about wining an absolute majority. "The people will vote for the development the government has undertaken in the past. Although an absolute majority may not be possible, we are going to win 27 seats out of the 60," said a BJP observer while talking to this correspondent.

He also admitted that the denial of tickets to some sitting MLAs, who have deserted the party ahead of elections, may be a factor against the saffron party. The BJP has denied tickets to over ten sitting MLAs this time, leading them to desert the party ahead of the elections.