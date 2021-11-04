Bengaluru: The JD (S), which faced the rout in the Sindagi and Hangal Assembly bypolls, is not disappointed, but it is preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections. The party is planning to hold a programme 'Janata Sangama' this month, but the date is not yet fixed.

Already, Janata Parva 1.0 was conducted in the first phase under the leadership of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Sources said the second phase of the 'Janata Sangama' is being prepared. 'Janata Parva' has conducted workshops for MLAs and aspirants of the next elections. He gave them questionnaires and set the goal for party functionaries. The 'Janata Sangama' programme will be held at the party's headquarters in JP Bhavan.

Party leaders, including MLAs, district and taluk presidents, will be guided in preparing them for the next elections, sources said. They will give suggestions to the party leaders and cadre for strengthening the party from the grassroots and will establish the leadership in the respective areas and they will also discuss giving the party a wide publicity. Senior leaders will guide the cadre after receiving the information about the current status of the party at the district and taluk levels.

Notably, former Prime Minister and party leader HD Devegowda decided to tour across the state after Diwali festival.

He will begin his tour from north Karnataka. During his tour, Devegowda will explain development projects, work, which was done when he was at the helm as the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. He wanted to tilt the vote bank in his party's favour during his tour. Devegowda will tour six to seven districts in north Karnataka. He already convened a meeting with districts presidents of the party and gave suggestions to strengthen the party.

Kumaraswamy will tour south Karnataka and will launch a membership drive. But, party sources said that Kumaraswamy's tour dates have not been fixed.