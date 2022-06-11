Bengaluru: JD(S) has decided to expel two MLAs-Kolar constituency legislator Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi constituency MLA S.R Srinivas- for allegedly cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections, state president C M Ibrahim said on Saturday.

Ibrahim also said that JD(S) will appeal to the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly to disqualify the two MLAs. "JD(S) supporters have protested in front of the houses of two MLAs. If they have any manners, they should resign. We appeal to the Speaker to cancel their membership," said Ibrahim. He also said that if the two MLAs are not disqualified, JD(S) will go to court.

Dubbing Congress as the "BJP's B team", Ibrahim said that the party has struck a deal with the BJP adding that former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and other Congress leaders were involved in this.

"We will hold a silent protest against the Congress in front of Gandhi's statue in the Assembly tomorrow. CT Ravi went to the Congress office and thanked them," said Ibrahim. He further alleged that crores of rupees were spent during the Rajya Sabha elections to gain undue electoral benefits. "People will vote for us in the 2023 assembly elections. JDS will emerge as a great force. People know what JD(S) does for the minority and farmers," said Ibrahim.