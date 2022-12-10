Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The controversy over the issuance of caste certificate to Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ) leader Richa Jogi has further aggravated. Richa Jogi daughter-in-law of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi has filed a petition before the Chhattisgarh high court seeking reprieve in the matter, as the anticipatory bail plea of the petitioner was earlier rejected by the special fast-track court of the District and Sessions Judge PS Markam.

JCCJ leader Richa Jogi had filed the petition before the Mungeli District and Sessions Court on November 23, seeking anticipatory bail. The counsel pleading on behalf of Richa had urged the court to grant anticipatory bail to his client. On the other hand, Public Prosecutor Manish Choubey opposed granting anticipatory bail to her.

After the demise of JCCJ leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Richa's father-in-law, the Marwahi assembly seat was vacated. Richa Jogi then filed nomination papers from the seat in 2020. She then filed the nomination papers stating her name as Richa Rupali Sadhu, which was her pre-marriage name.

In 2021, a high-level committee was constituted to probe the matter. The outcome of the probe findings suggested that Richa Jogi's father was a Christian. Based on a probe report, then Assistant Commissioner L R Kurre of Mungeli tribal welfare department filed a complaint against Richa at Mungeli City Kotwali police station on November 16. The probe committee had scrapped the caste certificate issued to Richa Jogi, wherein it was mentioned that she belonged to Gond Scheduled Tribe community.