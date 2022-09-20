Raipur: JCC (J) chief Renu Jogi broke the silence on Dharamjit Singh's expulsion from the party. Renu Jogi and state president Amit Jogi addressed a press conference here on Tuesday. On the occasion, p supremo Renu Jogi said, "The saddest moment of my political life is, whom I considered my younger brother, had to be expelled." She further stated that BJP grabbed power in Maharashtra through 'Operation Lotus' and Eknath Shinde was made the Chief Minister. The BJP was trying to implement'Operation Lotus' in Chhattisgarh, too, she alleged.

"Sources informed that a conspiracy has been hatched on August 27 without informing me, the main leader of our party Dharamjit Singh attended the Union Minister's programme," she pointed out. "This is an attack on the identity of Chhattisgarh. It is a party of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Tribes, backward classes and the poor of Chhattisgarh. We had to expel Dharamjit Singh to save the party," she said.