Bengaluru: Jazeera Airways said on Tuesday it will start its service to Bengaluru on November 3 flying to the city two times a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, with prices starting from Rs 19,999 one way to Kuwait. Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017. It has grown serving up to eight destinations in India and now has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from this country, the airline said in a statement.

Regional Manager- South Asia, Romana Parvi said: "We are very excited to fly into the Garden City with two services per week connecting the Indian Expat population from Kuwait to India and taking our valued passengers back from India to Kuwait and beyond to a large number of leisure and pilgrimage destinations." This launch comes as part of the airline's expansion in India, with Jazeera Airways now flying to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the statement added. (PTI)

